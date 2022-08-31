Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, was interviewed by CNN on Tuesday and warned that the nuclear deal with Iran could harm not only Israel but the entire world.

“I think it’s quite clear that Israel believes that this deal is going to harm, dramatically, not only regional security but also global security,” he said.

“For Israel, Iran poses an existential threat. We’re the only country that the Ayatollah regime openly and publicly threatens with annihilation, and this deal is not going to solve even the only problem that it was meant to solve, meaning stopping Iran from becoming a nuclear power.”

“We hope that the international community will wake up and understand that Iran’s race towards producing a bomb can be stopped only with a combination of diplomatic isolation, crippling economic sanctions and also a credible military threat that would force them to decide between their own survival and their dangerous, crazy nuclear ambitions,” stated Erdan.

He clarified that if the above does not happen, “We are not bound by any international agreement that endangers our security.”