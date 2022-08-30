Jewish French MK Meyer Habib responded Tuesday to the brutal murder of Eyal Haddad, a 34-year-old Jew, by his Muslim neighbor.

"This is a great tragedy. Eyal Haddad, a Jew with Israeli citizenship was brutally murdered by his neighbor, a friend he knew. The killer was arrested. It appears once again that the killer, a young man of Algerian origin, acted with anti-Semitic motives. The investigation will prove it and I am in contact with all the authorities on the matter," Habib said.

"I was contacted by members of his family who said that Eyal weighed over 130 kilos and therefore they suspect that the killer did not act alone. There are still many questions in the case and I want to believe that the judicial system will make sure to shed light on the case and that justice will be done," he added.

"After DJ [Sebastien] Selam, Ilan Halimi, Sara Halimi, Mireille Knoll, Rene Hajaj, Miriam Monsonego, Jonathan, Aryeh and Gabriel Sandler, Philippe Braham, Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, and François-Michel Saada, another Jew has been murdered by a Muslim. This is the sad situation in France in 2022 when antisemitism and the face it puts on for the news - anti-Zionism - is alive and kicking more than ever," Habib said,

Haddad was murdered on August 20. His killer, Mohamed Dridi, turned himself in to the police and claimed that his Jewish neighbor owed him 100 euros and did not repay the debt, which led him to commit the brutal murder. He later admitted that the fact that his neighbor was Jewish was also one of the motives for the murder.

Haddad's family began to worry about him after he did not make contact for several days, and turned to Deridi to ask if he had seen his Jewish neighbor. A short time later, Dridi turned himself in to the local police and said that he brutally murdered Haddad and hid his body. Haddad's body, partially mutilated, was discovered in an open field in Longperrier.

According to the report on the BNVCA website, Dridi even began to burn Haddad's face, after crushing his skull, and only then buried him.