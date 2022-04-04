The family of Jeremy Cohen, a 31-year-old Jew who was run over to death by an electric train in Paris two months ago, claims Cohen was attacked by Muslims, ran away from them and was run over.

According to a report by Radio Shalom in France shortly after Cohen was run over, his family members went out to call eyewitnesses to tell about what happened that evening, after they suspected that it was not an accident but a nationalist assault.

According to the report on Radio Shalom, Cohen's brothers distributed leaflets throughout the area and asked eyewitnesses to the incident to contact them and provide them with videos or any other information in their possession.

Residents who were in the area and filmed the incident revealed to the family members videos that led the shocked family members to claim that it was in fact a murder with a nationalist background.

A video posted on YouTube shows a group of Muslims being harassed to serve in the town of Bovini on the outskirts of Paris. A few seconds later, Cohen tries to escape from the group of attackers and runs to the nearby road, just as a train that hit him passed by. Cohen taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The new details now revealed have led to a series of reactions from Jewish leaders in Paris who have called on law enforcement to reopen an investigation into the incident.

French MP Meyer Habib issued a statement saying that "many approached me following the publication today of the dramatic images that took place a month and a half ago in the suburbs of Paris. In real time the media reported on "a pedestrian run over by the light rail." In practice, the circumstances of the death of Jeremy Cohen, a 31-year-old religious Jew, appear to have been much more dramatic. The victim, who according to all the evidence wore a kippah on his head, tried to escape, as the video clearly shows, from a gang of thugs who attacked him. As he runs away from them, he does not see the train traveling in his direction."

"The pictures are awful. It breaks everyone's heart. Today I turned to The pictures are awful. It breaks everyone's heart. "Today I turned to Justice Minister Gerald Deamanin, who confirmed to me that the French authorities are taking the issue very seriously and that the case is being dealt with by the justice system."

Habib said: '' I also contacted the Ministry of Justice and I am waiting for their answer on the subject. A week before the first round of the French presidential election, a new affair against the background of covert antisemitism seems to be gaining momentum. A sad coincidence. Today we mark five years since the horrific antisemitic murder of the late Sarah Halimi."

Éric Zemmour, the Jewish candidate for the French presidency, wrote on Twitter: "The pictures of Jeremy Cohen's death are chilling. The death of another of our children, and the deafening silence for two months about the facts infuriates me. Did he die to escape scum? Did he die because he was Jewish? Why was this case silenced?"