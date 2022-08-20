Terrorists opened fire Saturday evening at an Israeli bus near Kafr Silwad in the Binyamin Region, an IDF source said.

The bus, operated by Egged Ta'avura, was filled with passengers at the time of the attack. By miracle, no one was injured.

Initial reports revealed that the bus was traveling northwards near Kafr Silwad, and had stopped at the Shiloh Junction when the shots were fired.

At least eight bullet holes were identified on the bus itself.

Israeli security forces are searching the area for the terrorists.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz, who arrived at the scene of the attack, said, "We have seen an escalation and the loss of deterrence for a while already. A very great miracle took place this evening. We insist that there be immediate, determined, and deep actions to eliminate terror and bring back deterrence in the field."

The Bus Drivers Organization said, "Public transportation in general and buses in particular are a symbol of governance, and therefore, the drivers and passengers are attacked again and again."

"The Transportation Ministry must adopt, with the speed of light, the plan to reduce violence and terror, which was prepared by the Bus Drivers Organization and the Histadrut. The blood of the drivers and passengers cannot be forfeit."