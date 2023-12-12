The IDF on Monday announced that it intends to destroy the homes of the terrorists who carried out a November 30 shooting attack at one of the entrances to Jerusalem.

The attack left four people dead, among them one who was killed by friendly fire.

The three murdered by the terrorists were named as Livia Dickman (24) of Har Nof, Chana Ifergen (67) of Beit Shemesh, and Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman (73) of Ashdod. Yuval Doron Kestelman (38), a civilian who neutralized the terrorists, was shot dead by friendly fire.

The terrorists, a pair of brothers, were both affiliated with Hamas: Morad Namer, 38 years old and a resident of Jerusalem. Namer was jailed between the years 2010-2020, for intention to carry out terror attacks directed by Gaza. He is affiliated with Hamas.

The second terrorist was named as Ibrahim Namer, Morad's 30-year-old brother, who is also a resident of Jerusalem and affiliated with Hamas. He served time in 2014, for terror activities.