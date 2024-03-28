תיעוד מסריקות הכוחות במרחב דובר צה"ל

Security forces are continuing to search for the terrorist who carried out a shooting attack on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley on Thursday morning, injuring three people.

It is suspected that the terrorist arrived at the scene on an electric bicycle, and fired towards vehicles.

Special forces have been called in to join the search, along with drones.

Due to the search, police have ordered that Route 90 be closed to traffic between Na'ama and Kibbutz Na'aran, in both directions.

"The public is asked to use the Al-Auja bypass road, and follow instructions from the security forces stationed at the scene," a police statement read.

האוטובוס שנפגע מירי צילום: ארגון נהגי האוטובוסים, ההסתדרות הלאומית

MDA EMT Lital Karavani said, “We were dispatched to the entrance to Kibbutz Na'aran. We saw a vehicle with two males who stated that they were injured when passing Auja, and continued driving until they reached Kibbutz Na'aran. One casualty, a 30-year-old male was fully conscious with lower limb injuries, and the second, a 21-year old male had a gunshot wound to the leg. We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated them to hospital. The 30-year-old was in moderate to serious condition and the other casualty in mild condition.”

MDA EMT Uriel Reinos, who was on scene at Na'ama, said: "We arrived at the entrance to Na'ama and by the security guard's post we met a 13-year-old male with facial injuries from glass shrapnel, we provided first aid and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in mild condition, while continuing to treat him. We were told that he was in injured while travelling in a vehicle near Auja, and they continued to Na'ama."

