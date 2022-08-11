The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency Wafa reported on Wednesday that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas called the relatives of the terrorists who were eliminated in an IDF operation in Shechem (Nablus), Ibrahim al-Nablusi, Hussein Taha and Islam Sabouh, to convey his condolences.

Nablusi was involved in a number of shooting attacks aimed at Israeli civilians and soldiers in Shechem and the surrounding area, including shooting attacks at the Joseph’s Tomb compound. After his death, Nablusi’s parents expressed support for their son's path of terrorism.

The governor of Ramallah, Laila Ghannam, held an event honoring the sons of the terrorists who succeeded in their matriculation exams, and even praised the work of their parents who "sacrificed their lives and freedom for the Palestinian people and homeland".