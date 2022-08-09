IDF forces and forces from the Yamam counterterrorism unit on Tuesday morning operated in Shechem (Nablus), surrounding the home of a wanted terrorist for the purpose of arresting him.

At the scene, a firefight broke out between the security forces and local terrorists, some of whom were injured. During the firefight, al-Na'ablusi was killed.

Thus far, there have been no injuries among the Israeli forces. Arab reports claim that ten of the armed terrorists suffered injuries.

The wanted terrorist has been named as Ibrahim al-Na'ablusi, who escaped arrest two weeks ago and was involved in a shooting attack at Joseph's Tomb which injured the Samaria Brigade commander. Al-Na'ablusi escaped elimination in Shechem approximately six months ago.

Earlier, al-Na'ablusi published a recording on social media in which he said, "Pray for me, I am besieged and am going to die as a shahid (martyr). Do not abandon your weapons."

Last week, security forces arrested senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Basa'am Asadi in Jenin. During that operation as well, Israeli security forces surrounded the home of the wanted terrorist, Asadi, and found themselves caught in a firefight. The forces carried out the operation successfully, however, dragging Asadi out of his home and arresting him.

Asadi's son later claimed that his father suffered injuries, including to his head.

Asadi's arrest led to threats by Islamic Jihad to carry out a terror attack against Israeli soldiers and civilians on the Gaza border, prompting Israel to close roads in the area. When Islamic Jihad did not back down from their threats, the IDF began Operation Breaking Dawn in Gaza.