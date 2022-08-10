זירת התאונה בירושלים מד"א

A 70-year-old pedestrian was killed on Tuesday night after a bus lost control, crashed into a guardrail and collided with a construction site in Jerusalem.

The bus driver was seriously injured and another person was lightly injured in the accident. Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead and provided medical treatment to the injured.

The police are investigating the accident.

MDA paramedic Israel Weingarten said that "this is a serious accident. We saw an empty bus with its front part crushed after it collided with the entrance to a building at a construction site. A 70-year-old pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk was hit by the bus, he was lying on the sidewalk unconscious, with multiple injuries. We provided him with medical treatment and performed resuscitation operations, but ultimately we had to pronounce him dead.”

He added: "The bus driver, a 40-year-old man, was trapped in the driver's seat and is unconscious with injuries to his stomach and limbs. While extricating him from the bus, we gave him life-saving medical treatment and after the firefighters finished the rescue, we evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition."