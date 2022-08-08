Senior diplomatic sources have told a group of journalists that Operation Breaking Dawn achieved its goals, but that although Hamas may have helped achieve a ceasefire, it did not prevent Islamic Jihad from firing rockets towards Israeli civilians.

"The good news is that Hamas did not get involved, and was even a partner in the efforts to achieve a ceasefire, but it did not attempt to prevent the conflict," the sources said. "The automatic expectation that Hamas will succeed in placing a lid on the pot did not become reality. On the other hand, they did not join the battle."

"The situation in the Gaza Strip is very complex. There are two million residents there in a difficult financial situation, and things are bubbling. We are acting there in a very wise fashion. We want to reach a comprehensive agreement which will bring those captured and missing home.

"We did not enter this out of choice. The tension with Islamic Jihad began two weeks ago, when two regional commanders were identified as having increased their activities and it disturbed us. We did not estimate that the arrest of one of the organization's commanders in Judea and Samaria would be what sparked an operation."

According to the sources, "What allowed us to conduct this operation was the understanding that it would be against Islamic Jihad only, without involving Hamas. We knew to prepare on a very high level, so that the conflict would only be with this organization."

When asked if the operation had changed Israel's relationship with Hamas, the sources said, "The policies have not changed. We have no direct connection with Hamas - only through brokers. The understanding that Hamas is not interested in a round of conflict was a very important factor in making decisions. We are very happy that they did not involve themselves in the fighting, but we had an expectation that they would rule the Strip and not allow Islamic Jihad to do whatever it felt like."

"The reason it was not necessary to gather the Cabinet is that the situational assessment was that we would not be fighting an all-out war, and that is indeed what happened. The Cabinet was gathered Saturday night, and everything was placed on the table. There were no complaints at the meeting about the fact that the Cabinet was not called together earlier."

On the price Israel agreed to pay in exchange for a ceasefire, the sources emphasized, "Israel did not agree to release a single one of the prisoners discussed with Egypt. They asked that there be a dialogue on the matter, and we will allow that."

At the same time, they stressed that there will be no early release of the Islamic Jihad commanders arrested in recent weeks, and that there was no agreement to do so, whether directly or indirectly.