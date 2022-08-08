Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) on Monday spoke about Operation Breaking Dawn, which ended with a ceasefire late on Sunday night.

"Israel has not agreed to anything - we responded by rejecting the demands," Barlev told Reshet Bet.

He added that Basa'am Asadi is "like every other prisoner, an administrative prisoner like every other administrative prisoner."

"Towards the end of the period, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) will hold a situational assessment to decide whether to release him. In most instances, Shabak extends it."

It was Asadi's arrest that prompted the Islamic Jihad terror group to threaten to carry out an attack on Israelis near the Gaza border, leading Israel to close roads and transportation in the area. When the tensions and threats continued, Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn to end the threat.

When asked for his comments on the fact that interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid began the operation without the Cabinet's approval, Barlev said, "This is true. Lapid turned to the Attorney General and asked for her advice. And her answer was that there is no obligation."

"They acted according to law, and unfortunately from the Cabinet as well, there are leaks. The Cabinet has never been updated on actions which are not a declaration of war."