"לא רוצים שיפגע אף אחד": כך נשמעת שיחת רכז שב"כ לתושב עזה דוברות שב"כ

The Shabak published a recording of a warning call made by an officer of the orghanization to a resident of Gaza City prior to an AIF airstrike over the weekend.

In the conversation, the Shabak officer can be heard talking to a man who lives near a weapons storage warehouse in the Gaza Strip and demanding that he evacuate immediately so that he is not harmed.

This conversation, according to the Shabak is one of dozens of conversations carried out by Shabak coordinators to residents in the Gaza Strip, in order to make sure that there are no uninvolved civilians near Islamic Jihad targets which are located in the heart of a civilian population when the IDF attacks the targets.

Islamic Jihad has launched about 600 rockets and mortars at Israel since the fighting began on Friday afternoon. Israel has struck over 140 Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, eliminating much of the terrorist organization's senior leadership.

Islamic Jihad confirmed early Sunday morning that Khaled Mansour, the leader of the organization's southern division, was eliminated in an IDF attack in the Gaza Strip.

Also eliminated in the attack was Ziad Al-Mudallal, the son of the senior Islamic Jihad leader Ahmad al-Mudallal.