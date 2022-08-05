In a joint statement by Prime Minister Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the two delivered a strong message to the Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups in Gaza.

"A short time ago, the IDF attacked Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. This is an operation aimed at removing a concrete threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and harming terrorists and those who send them. [It will require] operational cooperation between the IDF, our intelligence agencies and the Shin Bet.

Prime Minister, Yair Lapid said Israel would not allow terrorists to dictate the terms of engagement when it came to the wellbeing of Israeli citizens.

"Let anyone who tries to harm Israel know that you will pay the price," he said.

"The security forces will strike Islamic Jihad terrorists to remove the threat from the citizens of Israel."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz mirrored Lapid's message, calling for a return to quiet on the southern border. "The task is to protect the towns and citizens of Israel - we will not allow any group to threaten or harm our citizens. We will reach anyone who tries to harm us."

Following the start of the operation, the Prime Minister is slated to convene a security situation assessment with the participation of Defense Minister Benny Gantz at 18:30 PM in the Kirya in Tel Aviv.