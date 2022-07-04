The Brooklyn Bridge will be closed to pedestrians for festivities

New Yorkers are being warned to be extra vigilante after the NYPD announced it was monitoring large city gatherings, amid worry that a copycat of the Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade mass shooting could occur.

“We are monitoring the situation,” an NYPD spokesperson said, according to the New York Post.

The mass shooting in the heavily Jewish area killed at least six, including several Jewish people, one of which was an elderly Jewish man, and injured at least 24.

A police source with knowledge of the NYPD’s holiday tactical plans told the new outlet that the department is specifically focused on ensuring the safety of Monday night’s Macy’s fireworks display on the East River.

But they are “watching everything,” according to the source.

All New York City’s Monday Fourth of July events are still running on schedule, the Gothamist reported.

"We want to assure New Yorkers that there are no specific, credible threats to our July Fourth celebrations here in New York City and we plan to continue as scheduled," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "Preparing and securing these types of large-scale events is what the members of the NYPD do on a daily basis, and we continue to work closely with our city, state and federal partners to ensure everyone's safety."

The NYPD announced that starting at 7 p.m., traffic will be diverted to allow for the fireworks to begin.

The Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge or Edward I. Koch bridge will be blocked from pedestrian and bicycle traffic, the NYPD said.

The fireworks display will go ahead as scheduled but attendees will not be allowed to bring in large backpacks, large coolers, blankets, lawn chairs, umbrellas or alcoholic beverages.