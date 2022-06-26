Officials in the Likud party have in recent days examined the possibility of breaking up the Yamina party by convincing Minister Ayelet Shaked and MKs Nir Orbach and Idit Silman to leave the party.

According to the report, Orbach and Silman would receive safe spots on the Likud list for the Knesset, and Shaked will be able to run in the Likud primaries without the cooling off period usually required for a new member of the party.

Sources in the Likud say that this move will require an investigation in the coming week and that no decisions have yet been made on the matter.

This morning (Sunday), for the second time in recent days, Prime Minister Bennett and Minister Shaked met to discuss their political future.

Bennett has not yet responded to Shaked's request to allow her to lead the Yamina party if he decides to take a break from political life.