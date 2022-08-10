MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) claimed in a meeting with activists that Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu made him a far-reaching offer to join the Likud, journalist Yaara Shapira revealed in Kan 11 News on Tuesday.

"Netanyahu offered me a guaranteed spot in the tenth place on the Likud slate for two terms and the position of a senior minister of my choice, if I would only defect from the coalition - and I refused," said Kalfon.

He was asked by the audience whether he received the offer from Netanyahu himself or from people who approached him on Netanyahu’s behalf and clarified, "Netanyahu himself spoke to me."