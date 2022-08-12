Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday evening that he has completed the transfer of the Yamina Party to Ayelet Shaked.

"This marks the end of the relationship between Bennett and the party - I wish Shaked success in the future," he said.

"I wish success from the bottom of my heart to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in her new path as chairwoman of the Zionist Spirit Party, alongside my friend Minister Yoaz Hendel.”

“In all our years together, Ayelet has always acted with infinite dedication for the State of Israel, with professionalism and friendship. This is a challenging time in the State of Israel, and I know that Ayelet Shaked will continue to fight for all of us. Good luck, Ayelet!"