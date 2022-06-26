MK Uri Maklev of United Torah Judaism issued a warning to the Likud that if it fails to secure a majority to form a coalition, his party would seek to join a coalition led by a different party.

"What if Netanyahu does not achieve 61?" Maklev asked in an interview with Kol Berama. "We will make maximum connections, we will show excessive flexibility to form a coalition even if it's not in the current framework. This will require us to think differently."

However, he sharply attacked the current government and defended Benjamin Netanyahu.

"In this coalition sits the most corrupt person, Finance Minister Liberman. He, his sons, and his sons-in-law are fundamentally corrupt. All his associates have been arrested and questioned, his list of conflicts of interest includes half the state, and they are talking about Netanyahu?

"Liberman has used racism against the haredim and the Arabs. The main failure of this government is Liberman. He is dangerous. We will have to consider and decide whether to respond to him in the election campaign or not," Maklev concluded.