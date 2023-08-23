MK Moshe Gafni and Deputy MInister Uri Maklev, both members of United Torah Judaism's (UTJ) Degel Hatorah faction, on Monday night visited the home of Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, dean of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and a prominent haredi rabbi, to discuss possible outlines for the Draft Law.

Together with the two MKs, Hebron Yeshiva dean Rabbi David Cohen also participated in the meeting.

According to Behadrey Haredim, the sides remained in the room for a significant amount of time, and discussed all of the various aspects and consequences of the proposed plans which have been placed on the Prime Minister's desk over the past few weeks.

Earlier this week, a meeting of the coalition heads was held, during which the haredi MKs reiterated their insistence that the Draft Law be advanced, as per the coalition agreements.

The Likud expressed opposition to a law which will offer haredim a blanket exemption from enlistment. At the same time, the haredi MKs explained that nothing will be advanced during the Knesset's winter session until the Draft Law is advanced.

In an interview with Yated Ne'eman, MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) said that the Draft Law will be pushed forward at the start of the Knesset's winter session.

"Many people write things, the majority of which have no connection to reality - as it was this week, as well. There is a clear agreement that at the beginning of the winter session, the law will be voted on, not in a political fashion but in a professional one," Gafni said last weekend.

Gafni added that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that, "All of the publicity on the matter is extraneous, since the Draft Law is not a political law. There are facts. There are agreements. This professional bill will be voted on at the start of the Knesset's winter session."