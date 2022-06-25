Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) has received an offer from Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) to examine the option of running together in the upcoming elections, Ulpan Shishi reported.

The whole, Gantz emphasized, is greater than the sum of its parts, but in any case, the parties will not join before the Knesset dissolves.

Most of the recent polls show that New Hope, if it runs alone, barely passes the electoral threshold.

According to a new poll by Maariv, the opposition parties would win 57 seats in an upcoming election, and the coalition parties would also win 57 seats. The Joint Arab List, which will join no coalition, would win the remaining six seats.

The poll showed Yamina as losing three Knesset seats, Likud as losing two, and Religious Zionism as losing one. Meretz, on the other hand, would pass the electoral threshold, unlike in the previous poll, and Yesh Atid and United Torah Judaism would gain one seat each.

The poll showed Likud as winning 34 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 21 seats, and Religious Zionism with nine seats. Blue and White would win eight seats, and three parties - United Torah Judaism, Labor, and Shas - would win seven seats each. The Joint Arab List would win six seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu with five seats. Four parties would win four seats each, barely passing the threshold: Yamina, Meretz, New Hope, and the United Arab List (Ra'am).