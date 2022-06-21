The first poll conducted following the collapse of the Bennett government Monday shows both the Likud and Yamina gaining ground, while the far-left Meretz faction is in danger of being left out of the next Knesset.

The poll was conducted by Panels Politics and published Tuesday morning by Radio 103FM, just hours after the government announced it plans to back the dissolution of the 24th Knesset, sending Israel to its fifth election since 2019.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would receive 36 seats, up from 35 seats in the last Radio 103FM poll, released on May 27th, and up from 30 seats in the previous election.

Yesh Atid held steady in second place at 20 seats, up from 17 seats in last year’s election, while Blue and White and Labor are projected to retain their current strength of eight seats and seven seats respectively.

The haredi factions both tumbled by one seat compared to the previous poll, with Shas falling to seven mandates and United Torah Judaism sinking to six.

The Religious Zionist Party alliance with Noam and Otzma Yehudit continues to gain momentum, rising from nine seats in the previous poll to 10 seats in Tuesday’s survey, four more than the list won in 2021.

The Joint Arab List declined by one seat from the previous poll, falling from seven mandates to six, while the United Arab List held steady at four seats, just slightly above the 3.25% minimum threshold.

Yamina gained one seat in the poll, rising to seven seats, the same number the party won in 2021.

Yisrael Beytenu held steady at five seats, with the New Hope faction barely crossing the electoral threshold with four seats.

Meretz remained below the threshold.

Broken down by bloc, the Likud and its allies failed to gain momentum with the government’s collapse, remaining with 59 seats.

The left-wing – Arab bloc declined by a single seat to 45 mandates, while the center-right factions in the coalition rose from seats to 16.