A Kansas City, Missouri dog accidentally turned its owners stove top on, setting the house on fire while it was home alone.

A surveillance video from inside the house caught the dog in action. It showed the mischievous canine on its hind legs leaning up against the stove at which point the dog’s pawns managed to turn on the stove top, according to KCRA.

Unfortunately, for the dog and the homeowners, there was a pan on a burner that caught on fire after the dog turned the stove on.

The fire caused significant damage to the house but luckily firefighters rescued two dogs from the home. No one was ultimately hurt.

Dogs accidentally start fires more frequently than most people realize. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 1,000 fires per year are started by dogs.