Budapest will host the 24th annual Jewish Cultural Festival in September, with the motto “Tuning in to the joy of life.”

The celebration will include Hungarian and international performances taking place at synagogue venues, including the Rumbach and Dohany St. synagogues in the Hungarian capital. Events will also be held at the Hungarian House of Music and the Madách Theatre.

This year’s festival includes Hungarian singers and artists, including Mariann Falusi, Zsuzsa Koncz, Andrea Rost, Andrea Malek, Péter Müller Sziámi, Ibolya Oláh, Boldizsár László, Bálint Gájer, Mónika-Nika Veres or Andrea Szulák, as well as theatre actrors Béla Fesztbaum, Róbert Gergely, Barbara Hegyi, Judit Hernádi and András Kern.

There will also be klezmer music featuring the Budapest Klezmer Band led by Fegya Jávori and the Sabbatshong Klezmer Band led by Tamás Masa. Both bands have been hugely popular during previous appearances at the festival.

There will also be a performance by Israeli pop singer Lala Tamar along with a concert by the Nigun Quartet. Spanish singer Mara Aranda will be performing a selection of Sephardi-inspired songs.

The festival is organized by the Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (MAZSIHISZ), which is the Hungarian affiliate of the European Jewish Congress.