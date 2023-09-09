Tamar Jordani, a 48-year-old tour guide from Jerusalem, and her mother (65) fell victim to a scam in Budapest, during which two subway inspectors punched them, according to Ynet.

The two traveled several stops in the Hungarian capital and when they left one of the subway stations they were stopped by two people who introduced themselves as train inspectors and asked to check the tickets. The inspectors claimed that the tickets were not valid because the two went outside the center of Budapest.

"They demanded that we pay a NIS 250 fine and even suggested that if we paid in cash they would give us a discount, half the price. It was terribly scary. We decided to call the police and told the inspectors that the police were on their way. In the meantime, they continued to accost more tourists. At this point we started taking pictures, but then the inspectors pounced on us. One of them pushed me on the floor and tried to steal the camera. The other punched my mother who was taking the picture, a 65-year-old woman with a disability certificate."

According to her, during the confrontation one of the inspectors even made anti-Semitic gestures: "He made a long nose gesture and told us - go to Israel."

In the end, the police arrived at the scene and took both the Israeli woman and the two inspectors for questioning at the police station. The two Israeli women called for help from the representatives of the Jewish community in Hungary, one of whose leaders came to the police station and helped them. The interrogation was delayed for many hours until an interpreter arrived.