A senior Israeli security official urged Israelis not to visit Turkey, and called on Israeli nationals currently in the country to return home immediately, Channel 13 reported.

The official, who was not named in the report, said that there are currently multiple Iranian terror cells operating in Turkey, with plans to abduct or murder Israeli visitors.

“All Israelis should leave Turkey and return to Israel,” the official said.

“There is a clear and present danger to the lives of Israelis in Turkey.”

Israel’s security establishment is considering pushing for a travel ban to Turkey over the elevated security threat, the official added.

Earlier on Sunday, Kan reported that an Iranian terrorist plot against Israelis in Turkey had been foiled, thanks to joint efforts by Turkey and Israel.



Last month, the Israeli National Security Council’s counterterror department issued a travel advisory, warning Israeli citizens not to visit Turkey, citing security risks from Iran.

The advisory was issued after Iran vowed to avenge the death of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps officer shot dead in Tehran last week.

Despite the foiling of the planned Iranian attack, the travel advisory still remains in effect.

Security officials said in late May that an Iranian terror cell was found to be operating in Turkey, and that more than 100 Israeli citizens in Turkey had been considered as potential targets by the Iranian terror cell.

According to a report by Channel 12, the Israeli nationals were warned that Iranian terrorists were targeting them.

There are currently an estimated 40,000 Israelis in Turkey.