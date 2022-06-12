An Iranian terrorist attack targeting Israelis abroad was foiled last month, according to Kan.

On Sunday afternoon, Israel’s military censor cleared for publication details of an Iranian plot in Turkey which was foiled by joint Israeli-Turkish efforts last month.

The planned terror attack targeted Israelis in Turkey, the report said. A senior Israeli official told Walla that the Iranian terror cell had plotted to abduct Israelis.

Last month, the Israeli National Security Council’s counterterror department issued a travel advisory, warning Israeli citizens not to visit Turkey, citing security risks from Iran.

The advisory was issued after Iran vowed to avenge the death of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps officer shot dead in Tehran last week.

Despite the foiling of the planned Iranian attack, the travel advisory still remains in effect.

Security officials said in late May that an Iranian terror cell was found to be operating in Turkey, and that more than 100 Israeli citizens in Turkey had been considered as potential targets by the Iranian terror cell.

According to a report by Channel 12, the Israeli nationals were warned that Iranian terrorists were targeting them.

There are currently an estimated 40,000 Israelis in Turkey.