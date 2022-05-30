Israel issued a travel advisory Monday, warning its citizens not to travel to Turkey, citing security risks from Iran.

The Israeli National Security Council’s counterterror department issued the advisory Monday morning, after Iran vowed to avenge the death of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps officer shot dead in Tehran last week.

Last Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called the assassination of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria, an act of “terrorism”, adding that Iran would take “revenge” for Khodaei’s killing.

“I insist on the serious pursuit [of the assassins] by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged.”

The new travel advisory applies to all countries bordering Iran, including not only Turkey, but also Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan.