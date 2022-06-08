פעולות הכיבוי בהרי ירושלים דוברות כבאות והצלה

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the wadi between Mevaseret Zion, Beit Nekofa and Har Adar in the Jerusalem mountains. The fire spread towards Mevaseret and Mount Adar and endangered the first line of houses of Beit Nekofa.

Residents of one street in Mevaseret Zion were evacuated from their homes for fear that the fire would damage the houses.

21 fire crews from the Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria districts and six aircraft are attempting to control the blaze together with the fire brigade of the JNF. The fire has not yet been contained.

Police have closed the area to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, and the public is asked not to travel to the area until the end of the emergency and rescue operations at the site, as well as to obey the police instructions.

There are no casualties at this time, and police forces continue to operate on the scene along with fire and rescue forces to gain control of the fire.