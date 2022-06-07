A school in Evanston, Illinois was defaced with antisemitic and Nazi symbols only a few weeks after a serious hate incident at two other area schools.

According to WGNTV, the school superintendent said that a school staff member discovered swastikas, other antisemitic symbols and racist graffiti in two restrooms at Nichols Middle School. Both bathrooms were closed and police were notified.

An investigation into the vandalism has been opened.

The incident came only weeks after three nooses were found dangling from trees at Evanston’s Haven Middle School and Kingsley Elementary School.

Though students and parents organized a protest in that incident, which is still being investigated by police, the second incident followed, leading to claims that police were not being transparent enough in their investigation and requests for regular updates.

The superintendent described the hate incidents as being traumatic for students and families, adding that the community could not stand by while discriminatory acts took place without consequences.

He also told parents that he was making mental health supports available to students.