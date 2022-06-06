More than 50,000 Jews visited the Western Wall during Shabbat and the festival of Shavuot.

According to the authorities, the largest amount of people at once were at the site during the early morning (Vatikin) prayers of Shavuot. More than 12,000 people walked to the Western Wall from all over the Jerusalem area to take part in the prayers.

After the end of the festival of Shavuot, a large number of Yeshiva students completed their visit to the holy site by singing together at the Western Wall plaza.