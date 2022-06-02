תרגיל חיל הים דובר צה"ל

The "Dolphin" submarines anchored Thursday morning at the Navy base in Eilat, on the banks of the Red Sea, after completing a sail in the Red Sea.

In an exercise, the submarines were accompanied by a Sa'ar 5 missile boat and a Sa'ar 4.5 missile boat. Together, these vessels carried out tasks to achieve naval superiority, while ensuring naval freedom in the Red Sea area and enlarging the area of Navy operations.

Navy Vice Admiral David Saar Salma said: "The Navy forces from the Missile Boat Shayetet and the Submarine Shayetet returned this morning from a complex and ongoing exercise in the Red Sea."

"This was a long-term exercise which simulated various situations, including achieving superiority and freedom of sail in the Red Sea. The Navy will continue to increase its operational abilities and increase its areas of operation."

credit: דובר צה"ל

