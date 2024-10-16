Since the beginning of the 146th Division's limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon, Israeli Navy forces have struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in cooperation with the troops on the ground.

The vessels struck rocket launchers, military structures, and weapon storage facilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which supported the ground troops’ combat.

The IDF's multi-branch capability in combat is evident in the offensive operation 'Northern Arrows'. Missile ships, patrol vessels, intelligence posts, command posts, fire control, and other means play an integral role in offensive and defensive missions in the northern arena, and supporting the troops of the 146th Division," Commanding Officer of the Haifa Naval Region, Rear Admiral Eli Soholitzky stated.

"Over the last few months, we have operated side by side in the air, at sea, and on land. We will continue to operate and strike with force as needed to safely return the residents of the north to their homes," he added.