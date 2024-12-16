An Israeli Navy missile boat intercepted a UAV that was launched from Yemen on Monday morning over the Mediterranean Sea.

The IDF noted that the UAV was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

Since the beginning of November, the Houthis in Yemen have launched five ballistic missiles and five UAVs at Israel.

Last week, a UAV from Yemen detonated on the roof of an apartment building in the southern Israel city of Yavne. No one was injured but the explosion left a great amount of damage.

An IDF investigation found that before striking Yavne, the UAV flew over Sderot and Ashdod and was intermittently identified by the air defense systems.

To track the UAV, technological measures were activated and fighter jets were scrambled but failed to intercept it.

At a certain point, the UAV's location was lost and between 9:04 a.m. and 9:18 a.m., it was not being tracked - until it struck the building in Yavne.

The IDF admitted that it did not identify the aircraft's flight route.