Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited a Rafael facility in northern Israel Tuesday to inspect the new 'Iron Beam' laser defense system.

During his visit, Bennett received an extensive briefing from the Rafael's senior management – led by President and CEO Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Yoav Har-Even, Chairman Dr. Uzi Landau – on the Iron Beam laser system.

Rafael President and CEO Har-Even and members of its senior management also presented the heart of the classified systems that serve the Israeli defense establishment.

The Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary and other senior officials also participated in the visit.

Bennett hailed the new laser system as a strategic "game changer" for Israel's missile and rocket defense network, noting that the cost of the existing Iron Dome system, which shoots down incoming projectiles with sophisticated interceptor missiles, is significantly higher.

"Rafael's laser system is a strategic game changer for the State of Israel and the world as well, a system that already today knows how to shoot down mortar rounds, UAVs and rockets."

"This is a game changer because we can not only strike the enemy militarily but also weaken it economically. Until today it would cost us a lot of money to intercept every rocket. Today they can invest tens of thousands of dollars in a rocket and we can invest two dollars to cover the cost of the electricity in shooting down the rocket."

"We are galloping forward towards our enemies in order to ensure security for the State of Israel. We are now in a period of stable security but are strategically prepared – in every aspect – for any scenario."