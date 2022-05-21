The US government has sent a message to Israel that preparations for US President Joe BIden's visit are continuing as planned.

Sources in the US government also confirmed that Israel's political upheaval will not influence the preparations for the visit.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Israeli elections would likely delay Biden's visit to Israel, due to the US policy of presidents not visiting countries holding election campaigns.

Biden is expected to visit Israel in late June, and according to diplomats involved in the preparations, the visit will take place around the same time as the G7 summit.

Biden's last visit to Israel was in 2010, during his term as Vice President of the US.