US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel in June, and according to diplomats involved in the preparations, the visit will take place around the same time as the G7 summit, Israel Hayom reported.

At the same time, the US delegation involved in preparations for the visit completed its meetings in Israel and returned over the weekend to the US, without setting a final date for Biden's arrival. Negotiations regarding the visit are ongoing, and the general conclusion is that the visit will take place in the second half of June.

The G7 summit begins on June 26, and Biden is expected to make his visit to Israel either just before or just after the summit.

At the same time, Israel Hayom added, the political unrest in Israel may influence the final date of the visit: Even though the Biden administration supports the current Israeli government and wishes to help it, if elections are held, it is not impossible that Biden's visit will be postponed, due to the US policy of presidents not visiting countries holding election campaigns.

Biden's last visit to Israel was in 2010, during his term as Vice President of the US.