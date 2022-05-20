MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) acknowledged on Thursday that he was surprised by the decision of fellow Meretz member MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi to resign from the coalition.

"I read her letter, I agree with its contents – but I do not agree with the bottom line. Because of all these problems, we will play with fire that could bring Ben Gvir to power?" Raz wondered in an interview with Radio 103FM.

"I am sure we will talk and do everything we can to ensure the stability of the government. I assure you that this is exactly what we want, and exactly what we will do," he added.

Rinawie Zoabi penned a letter to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday afternoon, informing him that she plans on leaving the coalition, and will not be serving as consul-general to Shanghai.

With Zoabi's departure from the coalition, the Bennett government will have only 59 seats in the Knesset, giving the Opposition an absolute majority.

The opposition is slated to bring a bill dissolving the Knesset to a vote next Wednesday.

However, Rinawie Zoabi declared Thursday evening that she will not necessarily vote to bring down the government despite her decision to resign.

"If the proposal is brought forward on Wednesday, I will vote according to my conscience and see what happens. I will consider my actions," the MK said in an interview with Channel 12 News.