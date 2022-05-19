Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi declared Thursday evening that she will not necessarily vote to bring down the government despite announcing her resignation from the coalition earlier today.

"If the proposal is brought forward on Wednesday, I will vote according to my conscience and see what happens. I will consider my actions," the MK said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

Explaining her resignation, she said: "I have reached the point of no return and can no longer support this coalition. I have also voted against my conscience in recent months. The government has broken to the right and given all the conduct with regards to issues that is important to the Arab public to Al Aqsa and the settlements, the Citizenship Law - all this has brought me to a situation where I cannot continue."

"I am not part of this coalition. The last month has been very difficult for me. The sights that came from Al Aqsa and the brutal behavior against worshipers, I could not live with the images from the funeral of Shireen Abu Aqleh," she added.

However, she said: "The fact that Minister Lapid and this coalition may be the sanest alternative for the Arab community means I will not automatically destroy it."

"I see that in this coalition there is not yet a readiness among the Jewish members to see us as equal partners. They always say and thin that they are doing us a favor. Sorry, you are not doing us a favor by giving the Arab public what it deserves."

She said she may support the government from the outside. "If the government continues to progress under the direction of Gantz and Shaked, no one will come to me with complaints. I may support it from the outside but I will not be a coalition partner. If Netanyahu comes back into power it will be because of the conduct of Gantz and Shaked."