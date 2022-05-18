Jen Psaki departed her role as White House press secretary last Friday after nearly 16 months of condescension and prevarication from the stage.

Conservatives and everyday Americans may rejoice at not having to listen to her high-handed smugness — don’t worry, she’s set to make seven figures at MSNBC — but her replacement is far worse.

An immigrant from Martinique, Karine Jean-Pierre, was raised in New York City and enjoyed every privilege possible in the United States, including Ivy League schools and sinecure jobs; yet she bemoans how wicked and “racist” our society and common sense Americans are.

Jean-Pierre’s work history includes national spokesperson for the conspiratorial left wing MoveOn and chief of staff for Kamala Harris’ disastrous presidential campaign.

Her social media usage offers a long, sordid history of declaring any policies or people with differing views as bigoted.

In addition, as a frequent guest on hard left MSNBC, the 44-year-old accused anyone who disagreed with her of being “racist” more than four dozen times in a three-year period.

One recurring target was former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Donald Trump is the most outwardly racist President that we have seen in generations and African American voters aren’t blind to that. He uses his megaphone to divide people, spew racism, and give cover to white supremacists,” she angrily said in 2020.

Without a shred of evidence, Jean-Pierre ripped former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as someone who “views brown and black people” as subhuman.

She even called mild-mannered Texas Sen. John Cornyn a racist in 2020 for some reason.

Ad hominem attacks are tactics petulant people employ when they cannot cogently debate. It weakens any effectiveness the serious term has.

“Fox News was racist before coronavirus, they are racist during the coronavirus, Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus,” Jean-Pierre proudly regurgitated just a couple years ago on the failed MSNBC hate fest ironically called “AM Joy.”

She’s an election truther, too, with poisonous fantasies about the supposedly rigged 2016 presidential election and 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election.

She’s also described the bi-partisan American Israel Public Affairs Committee as “severely racist” among other ignorant tropes. It’s unlikely Psaki would opine similarly about a respected group supporting our chief Middle East ally.

Predictably, Jean-Pierre also echoes critical race theory balderdash, suggesting “systemic racism” is rampant across the 21st century U.S.

“The dynamic she’s going to introduce between herself and conservatives will be way bigger than the Jim Acosta-Trump stuff,” Michael Brendan Dougherty said on Friday’s National Review podcast. “It’s going to be poisonous.”

Of course legacy media did no vetting on her ugly past, preferring to lazily focus on identity politics.

I do not know Jean-Pierre personally, and my comments are not partisan. Based upon a simple review of her tweets and television performances, she’s a privileged, profane intellectual lightweight, who traffics in hatred and conspiracy.

Yes, I will miss Jen Psaki by comparison.

A.J. Kaufman is a senior columnist with Alpha News. He taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career, where his writing has since appeared in numerous print and digital outlets. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, and is a frequent guest on various radio programs and podcasts. A.J. currently resides in the Upper Midwest. Reposted with writer's permission from Alpha News.