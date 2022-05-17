Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the IDF Efraim Regional Brigade in Judea and Samaria together with IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, IDF Central Command head Maj.-Gen. Yehudah Fox, IDF Judea and Samaria Division commander Brig.-Gen. Avi Bluth, IDF Menashe Regional Brigade commander Col. Arik Moyal and other senior officers this morning (Tuesday, 17 May 2022).

The Prime Minister held an operational assessment and was then briefed on counter-terrorism operations in the Efraim Brigade area in particular and in Judea and Samaria in general.

"I have just finished a visit to the Efraim Brigade with the Chief-of-Staff and the senior officers of Central Command," Bennett said. "My directive is clear: Strike at the terrorists wherever they are with every kind of weaponry."

"We are giving full backing to the IDF and Israel Police to strike at every terrorist – in Jerusalem, in Judea and Samaria, and anywhere else in the country. Whoever raises a hand to an Israeli civilian or IDF soldier – will pay the price."