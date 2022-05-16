Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau issued a call on Jewish worshipers to obey the instructions of the security forces during the annual Lag B'Omer celebrations on Mount Meron on Wednesday night,

Rabbi Lau said, "Last year there was a great disaster for the people of Israel in the holy place when we mourned the loss of 45 people, something that naturally could have been prevented, but this is a decree that was decreed from on hight and we accept it with love. This year, the security forces want to conduct themselves in a special way nd they are trying to allow the people of Israel to reach Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's grave safely."

The chief rabbi added: "It is important to remember that it is possible to connect to Rabbi Shimon's teachings also by studying his teachings and certainly his merit will stand for all who study his teaching no matter where they are."

He said, "Even those who [Mount Meron], they would do well if they are careful and follow the instructions of the security forces. We hope that slowly the way will be found to allow all the people of Israel to be in this place without restrictions and in a way that is safe. But as long as the way is not found it is worth paying attention and adhering to the instructions and praying and wishing that Rabbi Shimon's great merit will stand for all of us that the sick will recover and the healthy will not become sick and we will receive all blessings on this holy and great day."