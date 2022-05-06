World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder condemned Thursday evening’s terror attack in the central Israeli city of Elad, in which at three people were murdered.

“Terror has struck at the heart of Israeli society yet again. This latest attack, which comes on the heels of Yom Ha’atzmaut [Israel Independence Day], is a stark reminder that even in times of joy the people of Israel can never afford to drop their guard,” said Lauder.

“To those looking on from around the world: Don’t allow yourselves to accept this as the price for residing in the world’s only Jewish State. No one should be forced to live in fear that danger lurks around the corner,” he added.

“I call on the international community and all Arab leaders to condemn this horrific act of violence and the hate that inspires it in the strongest possible terms,” concluded Lauder.

The three people who were murdered in the attack in the city of Elad were identified on Thursday night.

One of the victims is Yonatan Havakuk, a father of five children and a well-known figure in the city.

A second victim has been identified as Boaz Gol, a resident of Elad in his 40s, and also a father of five children.

The third victim is Oren Ben Yiftach, 35, a resident of the city of Lod and a father of six.