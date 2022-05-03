With the issue of abortion in the headlines with a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document seeming to indicate that the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision may be overturned, Israel National News interviewed Nir Solomon, executive director of the Efrat organization, and Ruth Tidhar, the organization's social worker, to hear their take on the latest developments.

Tidhar began by stressing that Efrat strenuously resists becoming involved in politics in any way. "The Efrat organization does not deal with politics," she said. "We don't do lobbying, we don't do legislation, we don't get into arguments about the ethical, moral, religious sides of abortion.

"The aim of the Efrat organization is to help women who want our help, women who are deliberating in their hearts, in their minds, in their financial situation, if abortion is the right thing for them or not.

"Our objective is to help women avoid the pain and anguish of abortion, if they want our help," she added.

Asked how Efrat deals with ongoing attacks from progressives who try to paint Efrat as extremists who want to restrict women's rights, Solomon dismissed the opposition as a mere "distraction."

"At the end of the day, Efrat is successful," he said. "We show love and support to women and we empower women.

"Almost 81 thousand children have been born to date," due to the assistance - both financial and emotional - that Efrat provides, he added.

"We help women who want to have their children bring those babies to life. We believe that a woman should have a choice - not only to have an abortion, but to actually have a child. And the progressives don't like that."

Later this month, Efrat will be honored as the recipient of a prize at JCNY 2022, the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York City, to be held on May 22.

Click here for more details on JCNY 2022