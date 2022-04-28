Police on Thursday detained two Arab youths on suspicion of removing Israeli flags, trampling on them, and throwing them in the trash.

Following a video circulated on social media, in which Arab children were seen lowering Israeli flags, stepping on them and throwing them away, the Israeli police located the two involved, 10-year-old children from Jaffa. They were taken for questioning accompanied by their parents.

In another incident, two 16-year-old boys from Jaffa were identified removing Israeli flags from where they were hung, trampling on them and throwing them in the trash.

The two were arrested for questioning at the end of which they were released on bail to house arrest.