The father of the terrorist who murdered Sgt. Ron Kukia in 2017 verbally threatened Kukia's father Wednesday, telling him: "We know where you live."

Channel 12 News reported that the confrontation took place during a hearing in the case of Odeh Abu Judeh, the father of Khaled Abu Judeh, who murdered Kukia in a stabbing attack in Arad in 2017. Abu Judeh has been accused of sheltering the terrorist's mother, one of several wives he has who was in Israel illegally.

Boaz Kukia, the father of Ron Kukia, came to the hearing accompanied by activists from the 'Im Tirtzu' movement and said: "The phenomenon of people being in Israel illegally has led to murderous attacks such as the murder of Esther Horgan and the recent attacks in Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv."

"We call on the courts to punish the father of the terrorist very severely in order to deter future terrorists. The courts must participate in the national fight against terrorism," Kukia said.

At the court, Abu Judeh shouted at Kukia multiple times: "I know where you live."

In 2017, Khaled Abu Judeh was sentenced to life plus twenty years in prison for the murder of Ron Kukia.