Since being appointed Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid has held some of his diplomatic meetings at the political headquarters of the Yesh Atid party in Tel Aviv. The meetings include hosting high-ranking personalities from abroad who come to visit Israel.

According to a report on Tuesday on Kan 11 News, a senior American delegation, led by Ambassador Tom Nides, arrived in Israel last Thursday. Lapid’s office asked the members of the delegation to come for a meeting at the Yesh Atid headquarters.

Throughout the meeting, the slogan "Yesh Atid, we came to change" was displayed in front of the US officials. In the official statement issued after the meeting, Lapid's office did not state, as is customary, where it took place.

Political sources believe that Lapid's conduct is problematic and not statesmanlike, and that it has always been customary to maintain a complete separation between a minister's party affiliation and official meetings and the hosting of personalities from abroad.

According to the sources, Lapid should have held the meetings at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem or at any other official facility of the State of Israel.

Sources closed to Lapid said in response, "His office in Tel Aviv is at the party headquarters, and when necessary, the meetings are held there."