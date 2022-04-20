Rabbi Chaim Druckman, 89, the most senior rabbi in the Religious Zionist movement, was released on Tuesday from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The rabbi is recovering at his home from pneumonia, which he contracted about two weeks ago.

Members of the Religious Zionist party were the first to visit the rabbi after he was discharged from the hospital. MK Bezalel Smotrich said: "Tonight we came to visit him, to greet our rabbi, and to receive a blessing in honor of the Festival of Freedom."

Last week, from his hospital bed, Rabbi Druckman called on people to join the march to Homesh on the Passover holiday. "With God's help, if I only can, I will of course join the important march to Homesh because today it strongly expresses our connection to the Land of Israel," he said.