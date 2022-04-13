The Or Etzion Yeshiva on Wednesday night provided an update on the condition of Rabbi Chaim Druckman, the most senior rabbi in the Religious Zionist movement, who was hospitalized last week at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

“Rabbi Chaim Druckman has been hospitalized for about a week at Hadassah Hospital, an initiated hospitalization as part of a series of treatments by the rabbi. During the day, the rabbi was diagnosed with pneumonia and began antibiotic treatment," the yeshiva said.

"Certainly at the rabbi's age and the rabbi's medical history, prayer is a very important thing, but it is important to emphasize that even in the hospital the rabbi continues to receive people and work on his new book. May we receive good news with the help of God, and a kosher and happy Passover holiday," added the yeshiva.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) asked earlier, "Please pray the healing of Rabbi Chaim Meir Ben Milka Druckman Shlita who is hospitalized."