A three-year-old girl perished in a fire at a house in the Western Galilee Monday morning.

The fire broke out in a home the ecological village of Adama. Four firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found the girl's lifeless remains in her bedroom. Rescue teams also found the girl's mother, who suffered serious injuries, while her father was moderately injured.

MDA teams that arrived at the scene declared the girl's death. The teams provided medical treatment to her mother, a 44-year-old woman in critical condition who was evacuated by MDA helicopter to Rambam Hospital. The father, 45, in moderate condition, was evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.