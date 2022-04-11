This evening Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed Israel’s security challenges at a policy forum hosted by the Washington Institute. Minister Gantz briefed an audience of academics, policy experts and journalists about Israel’s unique bond and strategic relations with the U.S., the war in Ukraine, the Iran nuclear agreement, Iranian regional aggression, and the current terror wave that Israel is experiencing.



The following are some excerpts from the Minister’s remarks.



Regarding the Iranian challenge Minister Gantz said: “As we know, Iran is continuing its uranium enrichment and expanding its capabilities and they are close to 90% enrichment once they decide to reach it. I understand the need for an agreement, but if an agreement will not be reached, we must activate Plan B immediately."



Regarding Iran’s regional aggression, Minister Gantz said: “We must expand intelligence cooperation [with the U.S.], possibly even a regional coalition in this field, which will make up for the lack of inspection in a possible agreement, since inspection should be ‘anytime, anywhere.’ I can also see the possibility for future cooperation in air defense.”



Minister Gantz addressed the security situation in Syria: “Israel is operating against weapons transfers and other Iranian threats. In the recent period, we are seeing more stability in Syria and I see that there is some activity between Syria and members of the Arab League. If Assad wishes to be part of the close region, he will have to stop his negative ties to Iran and the terror that emanates from Syria.”



Minister Gantz also commented on the recent terror wave in Israel: “It is great that the Palestinian Authority condemned the attack, but some senior PA officials are inciting to terror, for example the Governor of Jenin. This hurts both Palestinians and Israelis. I demand concrete action.”



Minister Gantz added:* “This is a challenging and sensitive period. Ramadan should be a time of worship, spent with family. I believe that this is what most Palestinians and Muslim citizens of Israel believe. We intend to operate with great precision and sensitivity.”



During the discussion, Minister Gantz also discussed his policy vis-à-vis Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria and Gaza – balancing between a conservative security policy and investing in civilian and economic ‘confidence-building measures’ such as work permits, building permits and more